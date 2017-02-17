Mixed-use building proposed in Arnada
A three-story, mixed-use building has been proposed in the Arnada neighborhood, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. The new building, planned for 701 E. McLoughlin Blvd., will include working spaces and 19 apartments, the filings said.
