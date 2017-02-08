Men arrested during sex-trafficking sting
Portland police officers arrested 15 men, including six from Clark County, in an undercover sting operation at a Portland-area hotel, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday. During the investigation, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, officers placed online ads on sites often used for sex trafficking, and 15 men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sex.
