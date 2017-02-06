McCorda s Vancouver Toyota announces expansion
McCord's Vancouver Toyota has applied to build a 14,000-square-foot expansion to its facility at 10455 N.E. 53rd St., according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. The expansion would add to the current service department, building out the west side of the structure while adding "minor parking and maneuvering improvements," the documents said.
