Man struggles after two separate crashes that killed people in roadway
Marion Thomas has a hard time describing how he became the driver who on two occasions struck and killed a person in the roadway. The closest he gets is comparing it to lightning striking him twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Wed
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC