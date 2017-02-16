Man arrested in December armed robbery case
Vancouver police officers on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of striking an employee with a shotgun during a December robbery at a Vancouver gas station. Michael Dashawn Stevenson, 20, made his first appearance in court Thursday, after officers arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store Dec. 12. Officers were called to the Quick Shop Minit Mart and Shell station, at 1910 W. Fourth Plain Blvd., shortly after 8:30 p.m., after a report of an armed robbery.
