Man arrested early Monday for assault in Hough

Vancouver police officers were called to the Tip Top Tavern, 2100 Main St., just before 1 a.m. Monday for a reported disturbance with a weapon. Arriving officers learned that a man, 55-year-old Paul Rice, had become angry with several patrons who were trying to put a dog inside a car, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.