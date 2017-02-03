Man accused of vehicular homicide in pedestriana s death
A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday on a warrant accusing him of vehicular homicide in connection with a Jan. 11 hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a Vancouver man, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Ernesto Tapia Estrada, no hometown reported, is also accused of hit-and-run driving causing injury or death.
