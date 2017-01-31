Man accused in Sifton Market homicide, arson arraigned
Mitchell Heng, who's accused in the Sifton Market homicide and arson last month, is escorted Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 to Clark County Superior Court to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree robbery. It was a tense scene this morning as dozens of people crowded into the courtroom for the arraignment of Mitchell Heng, the man accused in the Sifton Market homicide and arson last month.
