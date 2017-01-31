Man accused in Sifton Market homicide, arson arraigned

Mitchell Heng, who's accused in the Sifton Market homicide and arson last month, is escorted Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 to Clark County Superior Court to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree robbery. It was a tense scene this morning as dozens of people crowded into the courtroom for the arraignment of Mitchell Heng, the man accused in the Sifton Market homicide and arson last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.