Man accused in hit-run death of pedes...

Man accused in hit-run death of pedestrian appears in court

56 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Ernesto Estrada-Tapia, 24, makes a first appearance Monday, Feb. 6, in Clark County Superior Court on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run driving causing injury or death in connection with the death of a Vancouver man in January. A Vancouver man accused in a Jan. 11 hit-and-run crash that later resulted in the death of a man has a history of driving infractions and a conviction for negligent driving, according to prosecutors.

