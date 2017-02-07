Letter: Support Vancouver school bond
As a former member and chair of the Vancouver Public Schools Management Task Force as well as previous chair of the VPS Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, I am writing in support of Proposition 2, the bond measure for Vancouver Public Schools. It is an important investment for the 24,000 students served by VPS.
