Letter: Support Vancouver school bond

Letter: Support Vancouver school bond

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Columbian

As a former member and chair of the Vancouver Public Schools Management Task Force as well as previous chair of the VPS Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, I am writing in support of Proposition 2, the bond measure for Vancouver Public Schools. It is an important investment for the 24,000 students served by VPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Sun Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at February 08 at 5:40AM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC