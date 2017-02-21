Letter: Police increase not necessary
This is in response to the Feb. 8 story "VPD to add 61 officers by 2020." Maybe increasing the number of police by rehiring the 23 laid off from the 2008 recession is OK, but the additional 38 is out of line.
