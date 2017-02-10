Interstate Bridge turns 100: - With Iron Bands,' a century spanned
The northbound span of the Interstate Bridge, a relic from a different America, will mark 100 years of spanning the Columbia River on Tuesday. The bridge vastly improved the quality of life for generations of Pacific Northwesterners and helped facilitate economic growth in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC