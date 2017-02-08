Ill 4-year-old gets to play on real construction equipment
Like many children, 4-year-old Nick Zadak loves construction equipment, as popularized on such kids' shows as PBS' "Bob the Builder." Tragically, Nick, who has pediatric liver cancer, may not be able to grow up to work in construction.
