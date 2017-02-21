Historic preservation topic of First ...

Historic preservation topic of First Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Local women who have helped preserve historic features of several Vancouver-area properties will take part in a panel discussion Thursday at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 E. Main St., Vancouver. In the 7 p.m. program, they will discuss their experience and projects, the work they've done in the community, and some of the women who have inspired them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Feb 5 Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Feb 3 Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan '17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC