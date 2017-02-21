Historic preservation topic of First Thursday
Local women who have helped preserve historic features of several Vancouver-area properties will take part in a panel discussion Thursday at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 E. Main St., Vancouver. In the 7 p.m. program, they will discuss their experience and projects, the work they've done in the community, and some of the women who have inspired them.
