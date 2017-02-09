Highway 14 stays open amid closures of passes
Nasty weather put a beating on the highways running across the Cascade Range, prompting the Washington State Department of Transportation to close all but one of the main routes connecting Eastern and Western Washington. U.S. Highway 12 at Stevens Pass was closed due to avalanche danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC