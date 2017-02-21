Garage fire displaces family of five in east Vancouver

A fire broke out in an east Vancouver home's garage before noon Sunday, but firefighters were largely able to keep flames from getting into the home's living areas. The Vancouver Fire Department responded to the call, from 3329 N.E. 124th Ave., at about 11:20 a.m. The home is on a flag lot, so firefighters had to run more than 200 feet of hose down a narrow driveway to the house, he said.

