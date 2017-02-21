Four Vancouver businesses burglarized early Wednesday
Officers responded to Tortilleria Fiesta Mexicana Imports, 904 Grand Blvd., just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm that was going off, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said. The store had damage to its door and window and a cash register had been opened and no cash remained inside, Kapp said.
