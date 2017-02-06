Fire marshal seeks home safety program volunteers

Volunteers for Vancouver's program would work directly with fire marshal's office staff, visiting homes and sharing information with them about how to prevent the three most common causes of home fires in the city: cooking, smoking and candles. "We rely on our Fire Corps volunteers to help us connect with and educate our citizens about fire and life safety," Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said in a news release.

