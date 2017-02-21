Filmmaker mixes multiracial folks for life-saving matches
Canadian director Jeff Chiba Stearns, of mixed Japanese and European heritage, shot a feature documentary, "One Big Hapa Family," and a number of animated shorts, including one rendered entirely on Post-its, before and around his new feature documentary, "Mixed Match." But the new film, about the difficulties of finding mixed-race donors to contribute bone marrow and cord blood to fight disease in mixed-race people, started out, at least, as a more personal mission and pondering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC