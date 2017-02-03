Federal data show breakdown of refuge...

Federal data show breakdown of refugees in Clark County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

After President Trump on Jan. 27 issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven counties, the Associated Press requested information from the State Department to determine the number of people coming from those places and where they settled. The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration provided information on immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who were allowed to enter the U.S. from 2007 through the end of January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... 7 hr Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 278,543,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC