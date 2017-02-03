Federal data show breakdown of refugees in Clark County

After President Trump on Jan. 27 issued an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven counties, the Associated Press requested information from the State Department to determine the number of people coming from those places and where they settled. The Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration provided information on immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who were allowed to enter the U.S. from 2007 through the end of January.

