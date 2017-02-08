Faith leaders gather, speak out on behalf of the marginalized
We, the Interfaith Coalition of Southwest Washington, call on everyone in Southwest Washington to affirm the dignity and worth of all people and reject bigotry, hatred, and violence. All our varied traditions call us to work for equity, justice, and compassion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC