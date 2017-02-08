Faith leaders gather, speak out on be...

Faith leaders gather, speak out on behalf of the marginalized

The Columbian

We, the Interfaith Coalition of Southwest Washington, call on everyone in Southwest Washington to affirm the dignity and worth of all people and reject bigotry, hatred, and violence. All our varied traditions call us to work for equity, justice, and compassion.

