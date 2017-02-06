Driver in crash was allegedly drunk

A Vancouver man allegedly had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when his auto crashed into another auto on Sunday, just north of Vancouver's Northwest neighborhood, court records show. Preliminary breath tests found Dustin A. Rosenberg had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent and 0.162 percent.

