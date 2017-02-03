Doing the right thing can be nuanced,...

Doing the right thing can be nuanced, complex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Even among people of goodwill and groups working toward what seem like the same goals, conversations about race and racism can be difficult, complicated and even angry. Well-meaning white people who can't see their own subtle racism - who pat themselves on the back for their enlightened opinions and attitudes while always staying snugly inside their own comfort zones - frankly wear some black people out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Meyer (May '16) 1 hr Drew420 4
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Fri Kayleen 1
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at February 05 at 9:01AM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC