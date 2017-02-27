Department identifies officer, shares more details in Saturday shooting
The Vancouver Police Department identified Monday the officer who fired at a suspect who attempted to flee, almost running the officer over, before crashing his car into another vehicle as Ken Suvada. Suvada was at the scene, at around 11:15 a.m. near the Walgreens at 2521 Main St., to assist a Washington State Department of Corrections officer contact and apprehend a wanted subject.
