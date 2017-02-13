Deadline to turn in ballots for special election is tonight
As of Monday morning, 49,573 of 182,984 voters had returned their ballots for today's special election, which features school funding measures at most school districts around the county. Vancouver and Ridgefield Public Schools are asking voters to approve school bond issues that would rebuild campuses and build new schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
