County council picks four finalists for judge's spot

The Clark County councilors selected four candidates Monday to interview out of the seven who applied to succeed retiring District Court Judge James Swanger. District Court Commissioner Kristen Parcher, former Superior Court Judge Roger Bennett, criminal defense attorney Chad Sleight and Assistant Vancouver City Attorney Brent Boger were chosen to proceed to the final step of the application process.

