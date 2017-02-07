ConMet welcomes new vice president
ConMet announced it has welcomed Ken Kelley to its leadership team as vice president of North American Sales. Located at ConMet's headquarters in Vancouver, WA, Kelley will oversee OEM truck sales, aftermarket sales, trailer sales, and sales operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
