Clark County driver hits woman with car after 'altercation'
Clark County sheriff's deputies are investigating what caused a woman to drive into another woman who police said had been a passenger in the car moments earlier. Police said driver, Jessica Mill, 29, and the passenger, Jameshia Carter, 29, had an altercation just before the crash, which occurred at 6203 N.E. Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, north of Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC