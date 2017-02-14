Clark County driver hits woman with car after 'altercation'

Clark County sheriff's deputies are investigating what caused a woman to drive into another woman who police said had been a passenger in the car moments earlier. Police said driver, Jessica Mill, 29, and the passenger, Jameshia Carter, 29, had an altercation just before the crash, which occurred at 6203 N.E. Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, north of Vancouver.

