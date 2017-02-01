Clark County districts seek support d...

Clark County districts seek support during Valentine's Day special election

The Columbian

Local school districts hope voters will show them some love this Valentine's Day, as seven districts are asking for school funding measures in this upcoming special election. Vancouver and Ridgefield school districts are asking voters in their respective districts to approve bond measures which will build new schools and replace aging facilities.

