Clark County districts seek support during Valentine's Day special election
Local school districts hope voters will show them some love this Valentine's Day, as seven districts are asking for school funding measures in this upcoming special election. Vancouver and Ridgefield school districts are asking voters in their respective districts to approve bond measures which will build new schools and replace aging facilities.
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
