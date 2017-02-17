City will raise parking rates effecti...

City will raise parking rates effective March 1

On March 1, the hourly parking rate in downtown Vancouver will increase from 50 cents per hour to $1.25 per hour, according to information from the city. Older coin-only parking meters will continue to be 50 cents per hour until they are replaced.

