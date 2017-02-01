Chamber backs Vancouver Public Schools bond
Based on the recommendation of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce's Public Affairs Committee, the GVCC Board of Directors has moved to approve support for the Vancouver Public Schools Bond, which is up for a vote in February.
