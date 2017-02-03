Business & education: Creating the workforce we need
The upcoming Manufacturing Showcase Day, to be held Feb. 10 at the Clackamas Community College, is just one example of how businesses in Southwest Washington are reaching out to local youth and partnering with schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Fri
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC