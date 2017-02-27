Brunell: Bridge fund plan deserves second look
If only Washington voters had followed Gov. Albert Rosellini's tolling plan to build, maintain and replace our state's major bridges, we would have replacement funds today. Now, lawmakers in Olympia are scrambling to find the billions needed for the new Interstate 5 Bridge connecting Vancouver and Portland.
