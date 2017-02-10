BNSF beefs up safety measures ahead of EFSEC ruling
BNSF Railway has agreed to make additional commitments to improve safety and reduce the risk of derailments and oil spills on its tracks, as requested by Washington's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council during deliberations for the proposed Vancouver Energy oil export terminal at the Port of Vancouver.
