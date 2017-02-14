- Big support for Vancouver Public Schools bond issue
Voters in the Vancouver school district overwhelmingly supported a $458 million bond measure that would launch a major construction campaign, building new schools and repairing old buildings. Whether there's enough of those voters, however, remains to be seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC