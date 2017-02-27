Benton blasts revival of I-5 Bridge talks
Former state Sen. Don Benton, the combative Republican legislator who led the battle to kill the Columbia River Crossing project, is continuing to fight against renewed interest in Olympia to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge. Only this time, he's doing so from his new position as senior White House adviser to President Donald Trump.
