Banfield's Vancouver headquarters earns LEED Platinum Certification
Banfield Pet Hospital announced this week that it's new corporate headquarters has earned LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC