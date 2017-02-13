Assault suspect makes first court appearance
A man accused of trying to run over bar employees with his pickup after they urged him not to drink and drive made a first appearance Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Jason W. Kilde, 34, of Vancouver appeared on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the early Saturday morning incident at Vancouver's Quarterdeck Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC