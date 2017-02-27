Apartment proposed in West Minnehaha
A two-story apartment is proposed for the West Minnehaha neighborhood, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver. Called Cherry Lane Apartments, the building will offer eight apartment units and 12 spaces for parking, the documents said.
