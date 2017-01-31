Anonymous love notes cheer Muslims re...

Anonymous love notes cheer Muslims residents

It was a terrible weekend in the U.S. for many immigrants and refugees - and for Muslims, whether or not they're natural-born American citizens - who were appalled to learn that the Donald Trump administration has cracked down on refugee resettlement and international travel from several Muslim-majority countries. Shirin Elkoshairi, who has dual citizenship in Egypt and the U.S., said he's now worried about getting back into America if he leaves the country to visit his parents abroad.

