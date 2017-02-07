AKS Engineering and Forestry hires Da...

AKS Engineering and Forestry hires Dasler

Nathan Dasler, PE, CFM, has joined AKS Engineering and Forestry as a project engineer/project manager in its Vancouver, Washington, office. He will be involved in land development, public works and hydrographic surveying projects for AKS.

