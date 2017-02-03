After some crunchy cold, expect rain along with warming
Spotty icy conditions around the Portland-Vancouver metro area Friday led to some slipping and sliding on Clark County roads, and some school districts had delayed starts or canceled classes, particularly those near the Columbia River Gorge. Conditions Friday varied widely, and emergency dispatch logs show police and fire personnel responded to about two dozen crashes in the county throughout the day.
