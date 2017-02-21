3 convictions vacated in 1997 Vancouver bank robbery
A decades-long prison sentence for a convicted bank robber is in limbo after a state Appeals Court vacated some of his convictions for the 1997 botched Vancouver bank robbery that ended in a deadly shootout with police. Ronald Jay Bianchi was sentenced to 72 years in prison for his part in the October 1997 robbery that left two of his accomplices dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Wed
|solongfarewell
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC