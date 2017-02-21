3 convictions vacated in 1997 Vancouv...

3 convictions vacated in 1997 Vancouver bank robbery

A decades-long prison sentence for a convicted bank robber is in limbo after a state Appeals Court vacated some of his convictions for the 1997 botched Vancouver bank robbery that ended in a deadly shootout with police. Ronald Jay Bianchi was sentenced to 72 years in prison for his part in the October 1997 robbery that left two of his accomplices dead.

