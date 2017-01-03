Wylie, Harris working to make resource center a reality

The Columbian's Editorial Board met with state Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, far right, Bridgeview Housing Executive Director Jan Wichert, center, and state Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, to discuss the Bridgeview Education and Employment Resource Center project. Two Southwest Washington lawmakers - one Republican, the other a Democrat - are joining forces this legislative session to help the Bridgeview Education and Employment Resource Center become a reality.

