Wylie, Harris working to make resourc...

Wylie, Harris working to make resource center a reality

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Columbian

The Columbian's Editorial Board met with state Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, far right, Bridgeview Housing Executive Director Jan Wichert, center, and state Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, to discuss the Bridgeview Education and Employment Resource Center project. Two Southwest Washington lawmakers - one Republican, the other a Democrat - are joining forces this legislative session to help the Bridgeview Education and Employment Resource Center become a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec 11 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC