Working in Clark County: Elizabeth Higley, program manager, Great Life Mentoring
At the end of a successful day, Elizabeth Higley can reflect on the many people she has spoken with, emailed, trained or interviewed, and know that all her team's hard work is serving to facilitate healthy relationships between children in the mental health service system and adult mentors. Higley said studies show that kids who have a relationship with a mentor through her program, Great Life Mentoring, experience more improved mental health outcomes than those who only receive mental health services.
