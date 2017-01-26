Workers finding space at shared offices

This photo taken Jan. 16, 2017, shows Tim and Ewa North working remotely from their computers at Columbia Collective on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, Wash. There are more than 50 members at Columbia Collective, now in a 1,500-square-foot space at 810 Main St. Members pay a monthly rate to access a place they say is more conducive for work than the library or their homes.

