Workers finding space at shared offices
This photo taken Jan. 16, 2017, shows Tim and Ewa North working remotely from their computers at Columbia Collective on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, Wash. There are more than 50 members at Columbia Collective, now in a 1,500-square-foot space at 810 Main St. Members pay a monthly rate to access a place they say is more conducive for work than the library or their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC