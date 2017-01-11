Woman reports armed robbery at V Street home
A man reportedly barged in on a woman who had stopped at her boyfriend's Rose Village area home Tuesday evening and, at gunpoint, robbed her of some personal items before running away. Officers were called to the 3000 block of V Street around 5 p.m. following a report of an armed robbery.
