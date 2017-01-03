Wind, freezing rain cut power for tho...

Wind, freezing rain cut power for thousands

On Sunday evening, the Washougal, Mount Pleasant, Stevenson-Carson school districts and Skamania District 2 announced they will be closed Monday. Sunday's weather wasn't as bad as forecasters predicted, but it left thousands of Clark County residents temporarily without power and made for nasty driving conditions in the first half of the day.

