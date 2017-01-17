Weather Eye: Snow, ice continue to melt, but little damage from flooding
Slowly but surely the ice and snow continue to melt. Even though temperatures rose above freezing the combination of compact snow and ice and water on top of that made for sloppy roadways and sidewalks.
