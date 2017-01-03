Weather Eye: More snow may be possibl...

Weather Eye: More snow may be possible; next week to be warmer

Had enough of winter? There is more to come this week as we just can't seem to shake the cold air east of the mountains. Now, it has warmed up above freezing in many locations in eastern Oregon, but still remaining in the 20s in the Columbia Basin in Washington.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 11 at 8:37AM PST

